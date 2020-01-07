Pushpay (ASX:PPH) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH) rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.98 ($2.82) and last traded at A$3.98 ($2.82), approximately 54,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.90 ($2.77).

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.35.

About Pushpay (ASX:PPH)

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides engagement and payment solutions to the faith sector, not-for-profit organizations, and education providers. Its engagement solutions enable connections and mobile commerce tools that facilitate non-point of sale payments. Pushpay Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

