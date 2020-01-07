Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.53

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 322201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, insider Cooper Gregory bought 1,000 shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

