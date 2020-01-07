Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.29. 2,005,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,241. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Qiagen by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,968 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after buying an additional 1,097,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,014,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Qiagen by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 717,320 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after buying an additional 487,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

