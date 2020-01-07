Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.72.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Qorvo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.