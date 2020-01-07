Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce sales of $84.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.49 million to $85.33 million. Qualys posted sales of $74.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $321.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $322.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $368.37 million, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $372.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares in the company, valued at $469,875,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,415 shares of company stock worth $24,137,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 27.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 348,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,925. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. Qualys has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

