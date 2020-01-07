RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Up 12.7%

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED)’s share price shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.33, 143,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 56,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. On average, analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,732 shares of company stock worth $54,395. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.