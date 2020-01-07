Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.72, approximately 13,909,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 10,729,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,804,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

