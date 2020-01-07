Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.15 and last traded at C$13.00, approximately 200,369 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 222,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.00.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

