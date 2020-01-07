Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 806.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.13. 750,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

