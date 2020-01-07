Restore (LON:RST) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LON RST traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 524 ($6.89). The stock had a trading volume of 142,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 497.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 434.10. Restore has a twelve month low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The firm has a market cap of $651.96 million and a PE ratio of 37.70.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

