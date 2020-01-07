Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REXN opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

