Rights and Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading Up 0.9%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,147.90 ($28.25) and last traded at GBX 2,165 ($28.48), approximately 3,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,145 ($28.22).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,075.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,975.64. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.90.

In other news, insider David M. Best bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,991 ($26.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,556.80 ($12,571.43).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

