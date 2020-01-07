RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of RMM stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. 82,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

