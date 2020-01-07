RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of RMM stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. 82,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Dividend History for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit