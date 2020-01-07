Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 92.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $459.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $284,127. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

