Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,991. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ares Management by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

