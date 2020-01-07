ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Trading Down 0.9%

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79, approximately 2,175 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 51,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROYMY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

