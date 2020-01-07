Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SABR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sabre from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.61 million. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,939.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,244. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

