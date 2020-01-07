Safe Haven Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $6,981.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.02147571 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

