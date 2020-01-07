Sai (DAI) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Sai token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.74 or 0.05847570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026777 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00035592 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com . Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

