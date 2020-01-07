salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $261,412.56.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.00. 8,289,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,033. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $176.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

