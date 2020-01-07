SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.