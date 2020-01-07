Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $237.88

Science Group PLC (LON:SAG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.88 and traded as low as $230.00. Science Group shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 34,239 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 206.08.

Science Group Company Profile (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

