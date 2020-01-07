Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 11,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,965. The stock has a market cap of $434.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 285,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

