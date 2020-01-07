SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 202,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 143,724 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,925 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.