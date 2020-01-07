SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.85 Million

Brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post sales of $418.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $423.46 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $405.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.97. 411,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,485. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 674,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,733,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 113.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 375.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SEI Investments by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

