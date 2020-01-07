Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th.

SELB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 2,190,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,917. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $121.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 668,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 109,806 shares during the period. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

