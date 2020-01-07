Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0713 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $904,052.00 and $1,245.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006685 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000789 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000133 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,672,195 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.