Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.
MCRB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,518. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.39.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $8,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 128.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 65,066.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 972,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 971,446 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.