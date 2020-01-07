Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

MCRB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,518. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $8,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 128.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 65,066.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 972,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 971,446 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

