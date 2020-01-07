Sidoti Boosts QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Price Target to $60.00

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its target price increased by Sidoti from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $51.49 on Friday. QAD has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,338,095 shares in the company, valued at $195,214,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,356,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,024,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,792 shares of company stock worth $3,348,728. 51.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

