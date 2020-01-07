Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.55.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

