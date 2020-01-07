Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,346. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.79%.

In other news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,571.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

