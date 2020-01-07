SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of SJW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,956. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SJW Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

