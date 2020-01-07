SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $31,954,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $19,026,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SLM by 102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,621 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 189.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,133 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 85.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,821,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 839,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

