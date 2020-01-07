SmartCash (SMART) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,537.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $17,537.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Braziliex, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,155.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.01757261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.01 or 0.02976645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00568939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00719035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010841 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00059296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00395577 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

