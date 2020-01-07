SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

SPTN stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SpartanNash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

