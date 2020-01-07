SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,054 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,984,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 963,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,445,000 after buying an additional 608,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,549,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after buying an additional 565,867 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,888,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after buying an additional 440,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after buying an additional 436,714 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 840,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,900. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

