SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,185,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,792,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,447,000 after purchasing an additional 79,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 316,949 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,148,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,377,000 after purchasing an additional 243,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 991,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 724,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,068. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7243 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

