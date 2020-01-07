State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.40.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in State Street by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

