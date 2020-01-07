Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the fourth quarter have been stable of late. Steel Dynamics is expected to gain from strong demand across most domestic end-markets, acquisitions and efforts to expand capacity. The company will also gain from steady growth in steel consumption in North America in the upcoming years. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply has also boosted the company's shipping capabilities. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, lower U.S. steel prices are likely to exert pressure on the company’s profitability in 2019. A surge in Chinese output amid sluggish domestic steel demand has put pressure on steel prices globally. Also, the steel industry is reeling under persistent overcapacity due to rapid growth in Chinese production.”

STLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Steel Dynamics to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.54.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $33.10 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,460,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,940,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

