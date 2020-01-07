Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.75

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.75 and traded as high as $61.81. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $61.48, with a volume of 16,226 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,726.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,314 shares of company stock worth $1,860,882. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 37,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

