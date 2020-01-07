STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.39. 87,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of STMicroelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,489,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,467 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

