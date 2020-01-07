STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.87. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $31,556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,901,000 after acquiring an additional 808,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $4,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

