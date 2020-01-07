STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.87. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $31,556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,901,000 after acquiring an additional 808,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $4,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

