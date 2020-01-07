Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYBT. BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.51. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 33.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $312,056. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

