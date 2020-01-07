Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $4.32 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 13,162.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,200. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

