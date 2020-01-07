Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SZU. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Suedzucker stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €16.14 ($18.77). The stock had a trading volume of 226,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a 52-week high of €16.52 ($19.21). The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.75 and a 200 day moving average of €14.19.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

