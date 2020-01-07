Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. GMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.07.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.36 on Monday, reaching C$44.34. 4,178,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,807. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.32 and a one year high of C$46.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.9814018 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total value of C$848,166.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,926 in the last 90 days.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

