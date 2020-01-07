Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 181,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million.

In other news, Director Anne S. Andrew bought 15,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,103,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,524,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

