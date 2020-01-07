Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Up 18.6%

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s share price shot up 18.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.80, 187,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 69,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGG. Stephens began coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Jung purchased 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,308.64. Insiders have acquired 10,699 shares of company stock worth $34,415 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth $229,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 35.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.