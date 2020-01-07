Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 99,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85,884 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.