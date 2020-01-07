Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.38, 282,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 260,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYRS. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,728 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 863,074 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 666,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

